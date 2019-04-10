Arby’s will be offering $6 trips to Hawaii. But there’s a catch

Arby's is offering customers a trip to visit Hawaii for only $6. Yes, you read that right.

But there's a catch. The entire vacation will last 24 hours.

The deal is to promote the restaurant’s full lineup of King’s Hawaiian Sandwiches.

So here’s how it works: Starting Friday, customers can purchase

a $6 roundtrip vacation to Hawaii — the price of one King’s Hawaiian Sandwich — on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The winner will be flown to Honolulu for one day only — no overnight stay and no additional stops, just lots of sandwiches. Attendees will then be flown home.

Arby’s has yet to provide further details on the itinerary.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

