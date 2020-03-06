Are Kentucky nursing homes ready for coronavirus?

In Washington State, eight people have died in one nursing home just outside Seattle.

Like most people in nursing homes, they had underlying health conditions.

As communities try to crack down on the spread of the coronavirus an agency in Lexington thinks nursing homes need to do more.

According to the Nursing Home Ombudsmen Agency, many nursing homes in Kentucky have been cited for infection control violations.

"We still see many citations that have to do with hand washing, people who work in facilities serving one resident after another failing to wash their hands or wash their hands appropriately," said Kentucky State Long-Term Care Ombudsman Sherry Culp.

Now there is one confirmed case of covid-19 in Kentucky and health officials say hand washing is an important protection against the virus. According to the Long-Term Community Coalition, several nursing homes in Kentucky have been cited for having environments that could be harmful to residents.

"It could be not having procedures in place to prevent the spread of infections, poor housekeeping practices, and the lack of follow up for residents who test positive for infectious diseases," said Culp.

The agency hopes more people will become aware to help create change for one of Kentucky's most vulnerable populations.

"To live in a nursing home, many times you have 2, 2.5 disabilities," said Culp.

It's also urging people to stay away from these facilities when sick.

If you'd like to know more about where nursing homes in Kentucky stand on health inspections and infection control you can visit Medicare.gov