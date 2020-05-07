Are llama antibodies an answer to the COVID-19 pandemic?

(CNN) – The race to find effective coronavirus treatments has led researchers to llamas - specifically, a 4-year-old llama from Belgium named Winter.

Researchers hope llama antibodies can be used for prevention, by injecting an uninfected person such as a health care worker. (Source: KABC, KHSL, CNN)

Her antibodies show promise in blocking coronavirus from infecting cells.

Belgian and U.S. researchers published their findings this week in the journal Cell.

Scientists have turned to llamas in the past to find promising therapies against similar viruses.

Researchers hope llama antibodies can be used for prevention, by injecting an uninfected person such as a health care worker.

The protection would be immediate but temporary, lasting a month or two.

New injections would be needed to maintain the protective effect.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.