Area schools close over COVID-19 concerns

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky are already leading to school closings.

Harrison County Schools are closed all week and in Lexington, one school is already closing its doors.

An email sent Sunday night to parents of Christ the King School students said that the COVID-19 coronavirus has a connection to a student.

In that email, Principal Paula Smith explained that a parent of one student treated a patient who was diagnosed with COVID-19.

That prompted a decision to cancel classes on Monday so cleaning crews could sanitize the building.

Fayette County Schools are also monitoring the situation very closely.

In a letter to employees, Superintendent Manny Caulk explained preventative measures the school system will take to curb the spread of COVID-19.

More people available for cleaning, more frequent cleanings and new restrictions on when library books can go back on the shelves are all part of this plan.

Christ the King officials hope to have classes resume Tuesday, however, coronavirus is something many will be watching very closely.