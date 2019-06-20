Ariana Grande announces 2019 concert at Rupp Arena

Pop star Ariana Grande has announced she will perform in Lexington as a part of her tour in 2019.

Grande announced her U.S. dates for her Sweetener World Tour on Twitter, and she will perform in Rupp Arena Nov. 17.

She also tweeted the tickets will go on sale June 26.

People looking to attend the concert can sign up for notifications by clicking here.

The pop star released her fifth album "thank u, next" in 2019, and it reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 where it stayed for two weeks.