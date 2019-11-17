Ariana Grande performance canceled due to sickness

Ariana Grande posted to her Instagram page that she will not be performing tonight at Rupp Arena.

In her Instagram story, Grande said she was struggling to get better, but is not well enough to perform tonight.

A Twitter post from Rupp Arena states that ticket holders will receive a refund at the point of purchase.

For tickets purchased through Ticketmaster.com, a refund will be processed automatically.

For tickets purchased at the box office, customers can begin the refund process by calling (859) 233-3535.

No word at this time on whether Grande will return at a later date to perform.