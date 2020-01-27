Arizona woman whose child was eaten by dog gets probation

A Tucson woman whose infant daughter was found dead in early 2019 has been sentenced to a year of probation.

Breanna Henson’s offense was designated as a class-one misdemeanor during her Monday sentencing. She pleaded guilty to a felony charge of endangerment in December 2019.

Henson was arrested in January 2019 after her 8-month-old daughter was found in a home near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Police said Henson was intoxicated, and the baby’s body had puncture wounds and scratches.

The manner of the infant’s death remains undetermined, but injuries after her death may have been caused by a dog, according to police.

The autopsy report of the infant said that examination of the dog’s stomach contents revealed “human infant teeth and skeletal fragments.” The German shepherd mix was euthanized in March 2019.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.