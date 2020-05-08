Arkansas venue plans concert despite state's virus limits

An Arkansas venue is promoting a concert drawing more than 200 people next week despite limits the state has placed on large gatherings because of the coronavirus.

Singer Travis McCready is scheduled to play at TempleLive in Fort Smith on May 15, three days before indoor entertainment venues are allowed to reopen in Arkansas.

Even with the new rules, such venues can't allow more than 50 people in the audience. State health officials say they're in talks with the facility and that the concert can't happen unless it complies with the rules or they're assured it can be done safely.