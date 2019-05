A woman is behind bars after reportedly committing a robbery in Bardstown, Kentucky.

Police say the robbery happened at around 2:00 p.m. on Culpepper street,

According to investigators, a woman driving a white Chevy HHR committed the robbery. Police followed the suspect vehicle along Culpepper toward Spencer Mattingly.

Police eventually arrested Crystal D. Gibbons. She is charged with robbery, wanton endangerment, and multiple other charges.