Masked robbery at AT&T store in Lexington raises questions

On the 14th of this month, AT&T on Broadway in Lexington was robbed. The Lexington Police Department confirmed the robbery. The employees inside were restrained and threatened at gunpoint.

AT&T employee Rebecca Newman works at the Lexington store on Broadway.

"That's where I was trained, where I spent most of my working for this company, I've been working for them for about 2 years now," says Newman.

Newman says she was preparing to close down the store for the night when two men walked in with hoodies and surgical masks. One of them pulled out a gun and said the store was being robbed.

Newman says the men zip-tied the hands and feet of both her and her co-worker. She says they emptied out the safe within 2 minutes.

"It didn't hit me until they left, it just felt too surreal," says Newman.

The Lexington Police Department is still investigating the crime.

Newman says she knows robbers usually do wear masks, but so are most people during this pandemic. She says with face covers it's hard to distinguish who could be using these masks for the wrong reasons.

"If they were wearing homemade masks they were bigger on their faces," says Newman. "I have to take your word this is you, you know, we know that this has been happening, it had to have been, but we never thought it would happen to us."

Newman says the suspects took her car, using it as a getaway vehicle to carry a duffle bag full of phones and a DVR box. The police were able to find it undamaged a few blocks away.

They have not announced any arrests in this case.