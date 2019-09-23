Army soldier had plans to make bomb, attack news station according to FBI

The FBI says an Army soldier stationed at Fort Riley made plans to target a cell tower or news station with a car bomb. (Source: KWCH)
Updated: Mon 1:51 PM, Sep 23, 2019

FORT RILEY, Kansas (Gray News/KWCH) - According to the FBI, an Army soldier had plans to build a bomb and target a news station or a nearby cell tower.

Jarrett William Smith, 24, Fort Riley, Kan., is charged with one count of distributing information related to explosives and weapons of mass destruction.

According to undercover agents, Smith posted on Facebook that he wanted to go to Ukraine to fight with a paramilitary group called the Azov Battalion.

Smith also offered to teach other Facebook users how to make bombs “in the style of the Afghans.”

On Aug. 19, Smith told an undercover agent he was looking for "radicals" like himself and he talked about killing members of Antifa, destroying nearby cell towers or a local news station.

He described how to make a car bomb with mostly household items that would be triggered by calling a cellphone.

If convicted, Smith could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

