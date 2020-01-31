Arraignment delayed for woman accused in deadly Lexington crash, police chase

An arraignment scheduled for Friday for the woman charged in a police chase that ended in a deadly crash has now been moved back into February.

Police say Tammy Rodriguez was under the influence and traveling into oncoming traffic when she crashed on Winchester Road back on Sept. 14.

Three people died in the crash, including Rodriguez’s sister.

Rodriguez faces several charges in Fayette County for the fatal crash. She was indicted by a grand jury on three counts of murder, one count of assault, one count of wanton endangerment and having no license.

She also faces charges in Winchester where the police chase started. Those include reckless driving, fleeing and evading police, and five counts of wanton endangerment.

This isn’t the first time Rodriguez’s case in Lexington has been delayed. The first time the hearing was delayed was so she could receive medical care. A psychological evaluation also pushed the case back.

So far a judge hasn't determined if Rodriguez is competent to stand trial.

The psychological evaluation was ordered on Oct. 1. That's when the victims' family members told WKYT they were worried it would be the beginning of a long court process.

Four months later and the judge still hasn't received the results of the competency report.

Rodriguez is now scheduled to be back in court on February 13th. The judge expects the competency report to be completed by then.

