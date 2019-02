Lexington police say an arrest has been made after fires were shot along Northside Drive.

According to police, 22-year-old Quavanta Hayes has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the incident.

Officers say the fight happened Thursday evening, and escalated to the point that shots were fired from a handgun.

A witness was reportedly hit by one of the shots and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.