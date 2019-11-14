Lexington Police make arrest after officers nearly hit by car

Lexington Police say they've made an arrest after releasing body camera footage when they say a man almost ran over an officer. (Source: FCDC)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police confirm the arrest of a man, wanted for nearly hitting officers during a traffic stop in August.

Police say 22-year-old Austin Wall was arrested in Woodford County. He is now in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Officers were called out to a gas station on Georgetown Road on Aug. 25. They had a report of two people possibly asleep or unconscious in a running car. They say they gave them a fake name.

When officers arrived, they say that Wall took off, almost hitting them.

Lexington Police released body cam video earlier this week, in the hopes of getting Wall identified.

Wall is charged with wanton endangerment involving a police officer.

 
