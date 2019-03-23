Arrest made after man thrown from vehicle in Lexington

A man is in jail after police say he threw another man from his car earlier in March.

Officers say back on March 6, 33-year-old Jonathan Coffey was driving a car on Carlisle Avenue with another man hanging on to the driver’s side window.

An arrest citation says that Coffey was swerving erratically, trying to throw the man from the vehicle.

He eventually succeeded, sending the man into a parked vehicle and causing potentially life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses were able to provide information that helped investigators track the vehicle back to Coffey.

He was arrested Friday evening and charged with first-degree assault. Coffey is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $20,000 dollar bond.

