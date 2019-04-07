Arrest made after robbery at Boyd County credit union

The Ashland Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection to a robbery at the Bluegrass Community Federal Credit Union on Friday.

Police say they received several tips, which ultimately led them to 37-year-old Danny P. Chaffin. He was arrested by a team of officers on Winchester Avenue.

Investigators say they also recovered an undisclosed amount of money.

Chaffin is charged with robbery, along with some outstanding warrants.

According to police, Chaffin was arrested in 2011 for robbing a Community Trust Bank.

