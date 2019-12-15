Arrest made in 2017 Louisville double-murder case

It’s been almost two years since a young woman was found dead in her car in a Louisville parking lot. Now, her accused killer is behind bars.

WAVE 3 News reports that 35-year-old Larry Sauer is charged in the murder of Teressa McCoy. It happened the day after Christmas in 2017.

McCoy’s body was found in the parking lot of Bessler Auto Parts in south Louisville the next morning.

Sauer is also charged with killing McCoy’s friend, Austin Gamez. According to an arrest slip, Sauer took Gamez’s body to an unknown location.

When he was arrested, police say they found a half-pound of meth at Sauer's home.

In court Saturday, Sauer was charged with two counts of murder, tampering with physical evidence, as well as a drug trafficking charge.

A not guilty plea was entered for Sauer. He is due back in court on December 23.

