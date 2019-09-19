Arrest made in Lexington bar shooting

Police have made an arrest in a shooting at a Lexington bar.

Police arrested Joshua Hines on Sept. 18.

According to Hines' arrest citation, Hines got into an argument with another man outside of El Patron, a bar on Alexandria Drive on Sept. 14.

Police said video surveillance shows Hines firing several shots toward the front of the bar.

One man was shot in the leg, another man was grazed by a bullet, according to court documents.

Hines' arrest citation says police found enough evidence to charge him with assault, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

