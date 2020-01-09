Arrest made in Lexington's first homicide of 2020

Lexington police have made an arrest in the city's first homicide of 2020.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700-block of Rambling Creek Drive around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police found one victim inside with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital where they later died, according to an arrest citation for Jaquan St. Louis.

St. Louis, 25, told police that he pointed what he believed to be an unloaded gun at the victim when he, "unintentionally fired a single gunshot that ultimately struck the victim in the neck," according to court documents.

St. Louis lives on Rambling Creek Drive. He is charged with reckless homicide.

The homicide follows a record-breaking 29 homicides in Lexington in 2019.

St. Louis is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

