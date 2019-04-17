Arrest made in Perry County shooting

The Perry County Sheriff says a man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Christopher, Kentucky that sent a man to the hospital.

James Reed III was arrested Wednesday, after a tip about his location. Deputies, along with Kentucky State Police went to a home in Christopher where he was taken into custody.

Reed was taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail and charged with assault.

Reed was announced as a suspect in the shooting of Brian Smith. Smith was shot several times on Friday, and was found along the train tracks in Christopher. Smith was airlifted to a hospital in Pikeville. He is expected to survive.

