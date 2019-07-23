Arrest made in connection with death of Ole Miss student Ally Kostial

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the death of a 21-year-old female Ole Miss student.

Law Enforcement sources confirm 22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld was booked into the Lafayette County Jail at 3:43 p.m. Monday.

Under the charges column, all it says is, “invest.“

Ally Kostial was last seen stopping at the door of a bar on the square Friday night.

Saturday morning, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department says one of their deputies was on routine patrol at Buford’s Ridge, a remote area with a fishing camp that both locals and college students would go to on the weekends to ride their ATVs in the lake bottom when the water is low.

Sources close to the investigation say her body was found, shot eight times.

