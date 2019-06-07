Arrest made in deadly Christian County shooting

A woman has been arrested after a deadly shooting early Friday morning in Hopkinsville.

Officers say they were called to Greenville Road just after 1:15 a.m. When they arrived, they say they found 23-year-old Amareya Freeman with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was sent to Jennie Stuart Medical Center where she later died.

Through investigation, officers discovered Anshanique Leavell was involved in the incident. Police tracked her down to Russellville Road and East Seventh Street, where they found her in possession of a stolen handgun.

During an interview with Leavell, police say she admitted to shooting Freeman. She was taken to the Christian County Detention Center where she is charged with murder, and receiving stolen property.

No word at this time what led up to the shooting.