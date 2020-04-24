Arrest made in disappearance and murder of Madison Co. mom

Officers with the Richmond Police Department have made an arrest in the case of a murdered Madison County mother.

Police say they have arrested 39-year-old Glenn Jackson in the case. Jackson’s wife, 48-year-old Ella Diebolt Jackson, was reported missing on October 22, 2019.

Ella left behind a son and personal property.

Back in October, officers served a search warrant at a home belonging to Mr. and Mrs. Jackson where a “significant amount of blood was found in the trunk” of Mr. Jackson’s vehicle.

