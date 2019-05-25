Arrest warrant issued for Floyd Co. man accused of child sexual exploitation

The Prestonsburg Police Department say they have an arrest warrant for a man they say tried to procure a minor for a sex act.

Officers say 26-year-old Bobby J. Blackburn used an electronic device to set up the meeting.

If Blackburn is convicted, his crime carries a penalty of one to five years in prison.

So far, officers say they have not been able to execute the warrant, and are asking for help from the public in locating Blackburn. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call (606) 886-1010. Tips may be left anonymously.

