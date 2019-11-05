Arrest warrants issued after thefts in Franklin County

One person has been cited, and arrest warrants have been issued for two others following a burglary from Cottrell Farm Equipment in Simpsonville.

According to a post from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects used a cutting instrument to cut a hole in an exterior wall of the business. They then reportedly entered the building and removed about 20 Stihl chainsaws, backpack blowers, and weed eaters. In all, about $10,000 dollars in equipment was taken.

Investigators were able to work up three suspects they believe were involved in the thefts: Keith Pardi, William Chad Aldridge, and John Cox.

After executing search warrants, a tip came to deputies that the equipment had been dropped behind a store in Bald Knob. When detectives followed up on the tip, they found the equipment.

Deputies have now issued arrest warrants for Keith Pardi and John Cox. William Aldridge was already in jail and was cited for his involvement in the burglary.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of John Cox or Keith Pardi is asked to contact dispatch at (502) 875-8582, or use the anonymous ‘Text-A-Tip’ line at (502) 320-3306.

