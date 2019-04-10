Arson investigation underway after Kentucky house fire killed at least 1

A house fire in Kentucky has killed at least one person, and an arson investigation is underway.

Gray affiliate FOX19 reports the fire happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday at a home on North Main Street in Crittenden.

Kentucky State Police say there was no power in the home, and it may have been abandoned at the time of the fire. The Grant County home is known to have squatters inside it.

Crews were still working to clear debris from the home more than six hours after the fire started. Troopers have received calls about the home saying criminal activity was reported.