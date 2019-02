Kentucky State Police confirm an arson investigation is underway in Anderson County after a fire broke out in a mobile home on Sunday.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Eagle Lake Drive in Lawrenceburg.

Troopers tell WKYT one man was taken to a hospital in Frankfort before being airlifted to a Cincinnati hospital. No word on his condition.

Police say the man did onsite security for Eagle Lake Convention Center.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.