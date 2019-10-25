Arson now suspected cause of Powell County house fire

Investigators now suspect that a Powell County house fire was a case of arson.

A house fire at a home on Maple Street in Stanton (WKYT)

The home on Maple Street caught on fire around 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 18.

Powell County Sheriff Deputy Eddie Barnes said video surveillance shows a woman entering the home seconds before flames could be seen coming from the back of the home.

It took crews hours to battle the flames.

It took ten hours to find the homeowner, Donnie Sons, Jr. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant unrelated to the fire.

Investigators have yet to charge anyone with starting the fire.