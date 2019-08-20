Arson suspected in fire at Bardstown home of suspect in Crystal Rogers case

Investigators suspect arson following a weekend fire that destroyed a Nelson County home being built by Brooks Houck.

The fire on Wheeling Avenue started around 10 p.m. Sunday. Cell phone video shows massive flames shooting out of the home. The fire was so intense that it damaged a house next door as well.

Houck is the only known suspect in the 2015 disappearance of his ex-girlfriend Crystal Rogers. Rogers' father, Tommy Ballard, was murdered a year later while hunting.

No arrests have been made in either case.

