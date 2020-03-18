As COVID-19 rattles market, cattle farmers face drop in sales prices

Amid closures for restaurants and other businesses, another group taking a hit from the coronavirus is cattle farmers.

In Lexington, Bluegrass Stockyards have remained open, but officials are saying sales margins have decreased.

Despite several grocery stores seeing their meat departments depleted, cattle farmers are still struggling as their sale prices plummet due to the major fall of the stock markets.

“Approximately 30% of the value of an animal just evaporated over the last two weeks at a very critical time of year for most of our local farmers,” says COO Jim Akers, with Bluegrass Stockyards.

That means calves that used to sell for roughly $1.60 a pound, are now bringing in only $1.30 and bigger cattle are seeing the same trend.

Though the prices are lower, Akers says they’re fortunate they can at least provide a place to sell so these farmers can provide for their families.

“There are markets around the county that have actually closed their sale rings to buyers only, we hope we don’t have to do that, but if we do to continue operation, we will,” says Akers.

As Bluegrass Stockyards continue their normal operations, leaders are also making sure to follow the recommended CDC guidelines.

“Most of our commercial buyers are isolated up here in booths anyways, but the farmers, yeah we’re monitoring the sale ring and have told people, please don’t be offended if we ask you guys to spread out,” says Akers.

Akers says there is some good news for the cattle industry once the coronavirus spread starts to slow.

“The stock market settles, even just a little bit, this market could get higher really, really quick, because we have lots of demand for the product.”

Akers says that due to the coronavirus some of their larger events had to be canceled and postponed to avoid large gatherings, but sales will continue as normal.

