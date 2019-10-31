As Election Day approaches, how many are expected to show up and vote?

Time is running out for candidates to shore up votes ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Democratic candidate for governor, Andy Beshear, is continuing a bus tour with other Democrats on Thursday, while his Republican opponent, Governor Matt Bevin, is hitting the trail tomorrow, including a stop with Vice President Mike Pence.

With the clock ticking before Election Day, voters still have plenty of time to make up their minds on the candidates, but how many are likely to head to the polls?

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is predicting a 31% voter turnout statewide. That projection is based on absentee voting so far. 31% amounts to around one million voters on Election Day.

During the last general election in 2015 in which Governor Matt Bevin defeated Jack Conway, voter turnout was very close to that at 30.7%. The clerk in Fayette County says voter turnout is difficult to predict, and that there are many factors this year that could shift that up or down. He says the potential factors he sees are if youth voters will actually turn out if Kentucky's education community's anger with the current governor will translate on Election Day, and that many voters seem to be worn out with the bitterness seen in politics at all levels.

Don Blevins says the weather also can have an impact - he says typically with rain the do see a lower turn out.

An interesting change for voters in Fayette County: this will be the last time they use electric machines. Blevins says they are finishing up purchasing new equipment that will use paper ballots. Those will debut in the spring.

For voters who aren’t able to get to their polling places on Tuesday, in-person absentee voting is going on now at County Clerk’s office.

