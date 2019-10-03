As possible rain approaches, drivers may face slippery conditions on roads

Central Kentucky has seen little to no rain for more than a month now, but with a front moving in the chances for rain are increasing across the region.

While most are breathing a sigh of relief thinking about some much-needed moisture, motorists should be forewarned: where the roads are so dry, a little rain can be a big danger.

Experts say the problem is oil left behind from vehicles. Over days and weeks, oil deposits build up on roads, and it doesn't take much rain added to the mix to make things slippery. In fact, a study from the University of California Berkeley shows the risk of a crash on a rainy day increases with the length of the dry spell that comes before it.

Experts with AAA Bluegrass urge drivers to be aware of the road conditions, slow down, and leave extra space between vehicles on the road. They also say it's not just fluids on the road that can cause problems.

"We're going to have falling leaves combined with wet weather conditions on the roads,” says Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass. “Those can actually be about as slippery as trying to drive in icy conditions."

Experts say it's also a good idea to go ahead and check the tread on your tires. They say bad tires can take six feet longer to stop.

Finally, AAA also recommends to get your vehicle ready for slick conditions beforehand, so you’re ready when they arrive.

