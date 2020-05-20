As restaurants reopen, health officials prep for wave of inspections

The reopening of restaurants, even at a reduced capacity, means not only are employees having to get ready - it also means new work for the people tasked with keeping the public safe.

Photo: WKYT/Victor Puente

With Friday being the first day restaurants in Kentucky will be allowed to serve people inside, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is preparing to inspect hundreds of restaurants.

Kitchen inspections have continued during the shutdown, but with many restaurants only doing takeout, and others completely closed, some of the environmental health staff had shifted to COVID response.

Health officials say Lexington has more than 1,600 restaurants, and over the next month-and-a-half their 12 field inspectors will try to get to all of them.

In addition to food safety, they’ll also be making sure restaurants are following state guidelines like social distancing and masks for employees. They’ll also be looking at outside eating areas that are being expanded to allow more customers outside.

They’re asking for patience as everyone involved adapts to the new changes.

“Typically, the standards that we are enforcing – FDA standards, state standards that are in place – they are established,” explains Luke Mathis, with Environmental Health. “We’ve got to be flexible because, with the situation, it’s definitely a fluid situation. What may be the case now next week or even tomorrow may not be the same.

The initial period for restaurants to be able to expand their outside seating area is three weeks, but the mayor said they could extend that if needed.

Mathis says restaurants not in compliance would be asked to make changes. The health department could shut down restaurants that don’t comply but say they hope that doesn’t happen.

