As testing ramps up, COVID-19 cases in KY continue to rise

Kentucky has now passed some somber milestones - the number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 9,000, and the number of deaths tops 400.

Unfortunately, those numbers are expected to grow, especially with testing continuing throughout the state. Testing in Lexington will continue for another week.

As of Wednesday, more than 200,000 Kentuckians have been tested for COVID-19. That’s about 4.5 percent of the state.

Comparing testing numbers to neighboring states, Kentucky is averaging just about in the middle, slightly ahead of Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, and Virginia.

As far as confirmed cases of COVID-19, Kentucky is still fairly low on the list, with West Virginia being the only state that has fewer cases.

Lee County has confirmed its first case – it was one of six Kentucky counties without a case earlier this week. Now, only Robertson and Estill Counties have no confirmed cases.

The Lee County patient is a juvenile, but his age has not been released.

