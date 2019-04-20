Asbury Seminary community mourns death of student day before Easter

The Asbury Theological Seminary community is mourning the loss of one of their students.

School officials said Aaron Nickerson was killed in a crash Saturday morning on KY 169. Four more people, including two other seminary students, were hurt in the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1 dead, 4 injured in Jessamine Co. crash involving Asbury Seminary students

Asbury Seminary President Dr. Timothy Tennent said in a statement, “The entire Seminary community comes together with deep sadness to pray for the students, their families, and the two others who were involved in today’s terrible tragedy. We pray for healing for those injured and God’s deep peace and comfort for the family of Aaron Nickerson.”

Faculty members who knew Nickerson described him as a "sweet spirit" known for taking care of fellow students in their time of need.

"He was just this fun-loving personality, very relational, very caring, very just a pastoral presence. You felt kind of peace being around him, and he had a great sense of humor, too," said Nichole Sims, Asbury's Director of Community Formation.

Members of the campus community came together Saturday night at Estes Chapel for a vigil, praying for the victims and their families and working together through their grief.

"Here in America, sometimes we really suppress grief and I think sometimes it's healthy just to cry out to God with the unanswered questions that death leaves us with," said Sims.

It's tragic yet comforting to this Christian community that Nickerson's death should fall on Holy Week.

"People of faith in Jesus, we understand Christ's resurrection and Easter to mean that death is not the end," said Jessica LaGrone, Dean of Chapel. "So while it's a very hard day, we don't grieve as those who have no hope. We know where our hope is."

"We believe that he's alive in Heaven and he's more alive now than he's ever been," said Sheila Lovell, grants administrator at the seminary.

School leaders offered a word of caution to drivers everywhere making their way down wet roads this Easter weekend.

"Take extra care, pay attention when you're driving, so that we can all celebrate Easter tomorrow in safety," Sims said.

LaGrone said the other two Asbury students hurt in the crash are stable and "seeming to be improving" at UK Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.