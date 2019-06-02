Asbury University announces Brown as new president

Asbury University’s Board of Trustees has elected Dr. Kevin J. Brown to serve as the University’s 18th president. Beginning his tenure July 1, Brown will succeed retiring President Sandra C. Gray.

Brown currently serves as associate dean of Asbury’s Howard and Beverly Dayton School of Business (DSB.) He served as a bank president before transitioning to higher education as a business and economics professor.

“I am deeply honored and profoundly humbled to serve as Asbury’s 18th President,” said Brown.

Brown holds an MBA (University of Indianapolis, 2002), an M.Litt. in Bible and the Contemporary World (University of St. Andrews, Scotland, 2009) and a Ph.D. in Theology and Religious Studies (University of Glasgow, Scotland, 2012).

Before coming to Asbury as a professor in 2013, Brown served as assistant professor of Finance and Economics at Anderson University, receiving a “Faculty of the Year” award and serving on multiple university-wide committees.

