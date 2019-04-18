Ashes from fire pit spark house fire in Nicholasville

Five people are safe following a fire at a duplex in Nicholasville.

Battalion Chief Marty Kazsuk said the fire started because ashes from a fire pit were put into a garbage bin. The ashes caught the lid of the bin on fire and spread to the roof of the home.

Someone inside one of the units called firefighters around 2:45 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof.

Two people living in the unit that suffered the most damage were able to get out on their own. Firefighters said they had to wake up and evacuate two adults and an infant living in the other unit.

Kazsuk said there were no working smoke detectors in either unit.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced families.

