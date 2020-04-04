Asian Americans use social media to mobilize against attacks

Asian Americans are using social media to organize and fight back against racially motivated attacks during the coronavirus pandemic.

A string of racist run-ins in the last two weeks has given rise to hashtags and online forums to report hate.

FBI predicts attacks will increase as infections grow. Critics say President Donald Trump made things worse by calling COVID-19 the “Chinese virus.” He later said Asian Americans shouldn't be blamed.

For a group with a history of being scapegoated, there’s urgency to drown out both bigotry and apathy.

Advocacy groups set up a hate reporting center that's received more than 1,000 reports from across the U.S.