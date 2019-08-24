Asleep at the wheel: Tesla driver naps while driving in Southern California

These modern cars can do everything. And maybe some things they shouldn’t.

A driver of a Tesla is caught on video asleep at the wheel on a Los Angeles freeway. (Source: KCAL_KCBS, KCAL, KCBS, Clint Olivier, CNN)

A California couple was driving near Los Angeles when they noticed someone in a Tesla one lane over. That’s not so unusual, but the driver appeared to be asleep.

Yes, napping while cruising down a major interstate at 70 to 75 mph.

The whole thing was caught on video.

Teslas do come with an autopilot feature, but the company says that’s not an invitation to take a snooze.

“Autopilot is intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time,” the company says on its website.

The couple who recorded the video didn’t end up calling the police because they said the driver eventually woke up and no one was hurt.

The car stayed in its lane the whole time.

