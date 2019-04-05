Aspen Dental's MouthMobile provides free care for veterans in Lexington

A mobile dental service is making its way across the country providing free care to veterans.

Aspen Dental's MouthMobile, which travels to 15 cities, stopped in Lexington on Friday at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. The 42-foot long, dentist office on wheels provided free dental care for military veterans in the area.

"It means a great deal because I am living on retirement and with the way the economy is it’s a great benefit," said Hallie Miller, a veteran.

The veterans administration only gives dental care under certain circumstances, such as being 100 percent disabled or experiencing a service-related mouth injury.

This is a way to repay those who were willing to step up, event organizers say.

Research has shown that dental health can have a direct impact on other issues.

"You hear it more and more from your patients," said Dr. William Feltner. "They talked to their cardiologist or orthopedic surgeon that their oral health is greatly related to overall health."

Later this year, Aspen Dental will hold another event in Lexington where they provide free dental care to veterans. Event organizers say it will take place in June with more details to be released.

