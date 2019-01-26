Lexington gym holds 25-hour fitness marathon to raise money for those in need

Aspire Fitness, just off Nicholasville Road in Lexington, held its fourth annual Sweat4Surgeries fitness-a-thon.

The event kicked off Friday at 5 p.m. and lasted through Friday at 6 p.m.

During the 25-hour event, fitness instructors held an hour-long fitness class for 30 people at a time.

As with previous years, proceeds from Sweat4Surgeries goes directly to Surgery on Sunday, which helps uninsured and underinsured people in need of healthcare.

"They need these routine surgeries that could be deadly if they go untreated," said Josh Bowen, owner of Aspire Fitness. "Those people fall through the cracks because of the health care system and this is a charity that reaches out to those people and helps them."

In the past three years of the event, they've raised over $100,000 funding more than 350 surgeries. It couldn't have happened without the support of sponsors and participants.

"Just to see all of these people wanting to help others in their community, I think that's what makes Lexington very special," said Amanda Ferguson, executive director of Surgery on Sunday.

Organizers estimated more than 400 people attended the event, which helped raise more than $40,000 this year.

