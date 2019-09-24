At 94, practicing Lexington attorney joins fellow veterans on honor flight

More than 70 war veterans were invited on a trip to see memorials built in the honor of their service in Washington D.C.

Charles "Rusty" Hembree was on the Honor Flight that take veterans to Washington D.C. (WKYT)

Among them was Lexington's Charles "Rusty" Hembree.

At 94 years old, Hembree is still a practicing attorney.

Before his law career, Hembree served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. While serving, he saw the end of World War II. He says he was trained as a bombardier to drop bombs out of the B-29 Super-Fortress planes.

Hembree was one of 73 veterans on the Honor Flight. The flight takes veterans to the nation's capital and its memorials, and back home for a hero's welcome.

Before the Army, Hembree grew up in east Tennessee where the atomic bomb was built. In fact, it was because of that development that he and his family had to leave his childhood home.

“The government came in and picked up the farm for the Manhattan Project. Starting doing all the nuclear power stuff.”

Hembree maintained a humble attitude evident of so many in the Greatest Generation.

"I think it's been a great day. I enjoyed it thoroughly. Feel guilty that I took up space," said Hembree.