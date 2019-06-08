Athletes remember track star at third annual Trinity Gay Memorial Classic

Hundreds of athletes gathered at Fredrick Douglas High School Saturday morning to compete in the third annual Trinity Gay Memorial Classic.

The event was created by the Lexington Blazing Cats track Club. It raises money for the athletes who qualify for nationals in North Carolina but may not have the money to attend. The competition also celebrates the life of former Cats track club member Trinity Gay.

“She wanted to be just like her dad. That was her goal, she wanted to win that Olympic gold medal for him and she told him that,” Trinity’s mother Shoshana Boyd told WKYT.

Gay was hit by a stray bullet in the Cookout Restaurant parking lot in Lexington in 2016. Four men were arrested in connection with her murder.

She was known as a stand-out track athlete like her father Olympic runner Tyson Gay.

Boyd has continued to help with the event behind the scenes.

“This is hard, this is extremely hard. I’m used to seeing my child out here running so this is hard to just watch everybody else’s kid. But I’m here to support wherever I can,” Boyd said.

Several track groups attended the event, including girls track club the Kentucky Fillies. Veronique Ninamou is one of their star athletes competing in the Memorial Classic.

While Ninamou never had the chance to meet Gay, she said there is one memory that stands out in her mind.

“I saw her run before and I was like, ‘Wow, she’s really good I want to be like that,’ you know everybody wants to be the top and the best of the best. And she was one of the best of the best,” Ninamou said.

Boyd said keeping her daughter’s legacy alive is important, but there is one thing she wants students running to take away from the event.

"To have kids want to run just for her is amazing, but I want them to run for themselves too," Boyd said

