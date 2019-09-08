Athletes run, bike, swim at Tri-for-Sight triathlon

The University of Kentucky’s Women’s Basketball Coach Matthew Mitchell was one of almost 400 participants in Sunday morning’s Susan Bradley-Cox Tri-for-Sight Triathlon.

The triathlons path kicked off at Spindletop Hall on Ironworks Pike.

Participants swam 400 meters, biked 12.6 miles, and finished with a three-mile run.

The race benefits the University of Kentucky’s Eye Research Fund.

"We really thought there needed to be a triathlon in Lexington and because I'm an ophthalmologist, I obviously wanted to make it for eye research,” says Doctor Sheila Sanders Ferguson. “I really saw a need for us to do that. Susan has been the mentor for so many of us who swim, bike, and run. She has just been the whole catalyst for this community so we want to do this race in her honor."

The race is the third race of the McDonald’s Central Kentucky Triathlon Race Series.

