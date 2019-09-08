Attendees become artists at Josephine Sculpture Park Fall Arts Fair

The Josephine Sculpture Park in Frankfort hosted their 10th annual Fall Arts Festival on Sunday.

Attendees enjoyed live music, learned about nature, and participated in hands-on activities.

Local artists and volunteers helped people tie-dye, make prints, work a potter’s wheel, blow glass, and more.

The festival raises money to support the park’s many programs.

"All of the things that happen at Josephine Sculpture Park benefit our nature programming and our art programming,” says founding director, Melanie VanHouten. “We are free and open 365 days a year so people can come out and explore our exhibit, which has about 70 different works of art from artists all over the world, and they can tour our nature programs. All of that is absolutely free. We can do it thanks to people coming out and supporting us at the Fall Arts Festival."

The park hosts several other events throughout the year.

The festival will continue Sunday until 6 p.m.

