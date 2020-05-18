Attn Shoppers | How a trip to Fayette Mall will be different when it reopens

As retailers get the okay to reopen for business on Wednesday, shoppers headed to Fayette Mall are in store for some changes.

Kentucky's largest mall will be open reduced hours, require workers to wear masks, and eliminate seating areas to increase social distancing.

While the mall will be open, not all of its retailers will do so on Wednesday. Some retailers, such as Apple, are slowly reopening outlets around the world and Kentucky stores aren't among those on the list.

"The health and well-being of our customers, employees, retail partners, and the communities we serve is always a top priority. As such, we have implemented a number of protective measures to keep our employees, retail partners, and community healthy," a statement from the mall's owner CBL Associates says on its website.

Reduced Hours: The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Social Distancing: To encouraging everyone on property to follow social distancing guidelines, the mall will prohibiting groups of more than 10 people congregating in the mall common area. It's also cancelling or postponing all mall events until further notice. In addition, the mall will limit the amount of available food court seating to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Closing Areas: The children’s play area, soft seating areas and common area gathering spaces will be closed in addition to all drinking fountains.

Mask Requirements: All mall management staff are required to wear masks while in common areas, public spaces or when other individuals are present. Requiring all vendors and contractors to wear masks in the common areas, public spaces or when other people are present. The mall is encouraging retailers to provide their employees with masks and that employees wear masks while interacting with others, when in the mall common area or public spaces.

Other Measures: Hand sanitizer units are being placed throughout the property. Staff will conducting temperature checks on all mall management, security and janitorial staff upon the start of each shift and will require anyone with a fever of 100.4 F or higher and/or anyone experiencing other symptoms return home and contact their healthcare providers. The mall also says it will increasing the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing all high-traffic common areas.

