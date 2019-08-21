AG: 'Fake deputy' calling Kentucky schools, targeting teachers through social media

Attorney General Andy Beshear is warning the public of a new scam targeting Kentucky school systems and teachers.

Beshear says his office has received multiple reports of a "Deputy Hart" calling schools asking to speak to a specific teacher who has an outstanding warrant or missed jury duty.

School officials have been threatened with "obstruction charges" if the scammer is not given information or allowed to speak with the teacher. Once on the phone with the victim, the scammer requests a payment with a gift card to resolve the legal matter and avoid being arrested.

Beshear said this is similar to jury duty scams, but now the scammers are also targeting teachers through social media.

“It is despicable that at a time when our teachers are focused on returning to their classrooms to educate children they are being targeted by scammers," Beshear said. "I want to make sure every teacher is aware of this scam and takes steps to protect their information online.”

Beshear’s office has been in contact with each school district, local officials and the Department of Education. He is asking teachers and school district employees to change their privacy settings, verify the call and never pay over the phone using gift cards or reloadable credit cards.