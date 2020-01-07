Attorney General Cameron to strengthen Kentucky's fight against child abuse

Attorney General Daniel Cameron, R-Kentucky, met with child advocacy group leaders Tuesday in an effort to strengthen the state's fight against child abuse.

"We talked about meaningful ways that the attorney general's office, from an enforcement side, can really, in a tangible way, better impact how we operate and enforce and prosecute these cases," said Cameron.

One of those tangible ways will be a new tool kit. The attorney general's team will release a prosecutor's manual that'll help attorneys working child abuse cases.

"As a child abuse pediatrician, I, on a daily basis, see the advantage of having a multidisciplinary team investigate these cases. It takes that team in order to prosecute these cases so that decisions can be made in the courtroom with the most amount of knowledge as well as evidence so that they can be successfully prosecuted," said Dr. Christina Howard, the chief of the Division of Pediatric Forensic Medicine.

Dr. Howard and U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman want to see more collaboration on child abuse cases.

"We have to in law enforcement collaborate, again federal, state, and local, but with medical practitioners, treatment practitioners, across sectors," said Coleman.

Attorney General Cameron plans to have the manual out in the next couple of months.