Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron wins historic victory

Along with the race for governor, the match-up between candidates for attorney general gained a good deal of attention.

Republican Daniel Cameron walked away with the win, taking on Democrat Greg Stumbo.

“We’re going to get back to bread and butter,” said Cameron.

For Cameron, the win was a historic one: the 33-year-old is the first African American elected to the attorney general’s position in Kentucky. He’s also the first Republican attorney general in more than 70 years.

“I hope what it demonstrates is that regardless of what you look like, one people hear your message, they recognize your heart,” said Cameron.

Tuesday night, Cameron defeated Stumbo by more than 220,000 votes. Now, he’s focused on working with his Democratic predecessor – Governor-elect Andy Beshear.

“We’ve both traveled in the hallways of the same law firm for a couple of years. I’ll work with [whoever] wants to fight the drug epidemic,” Cameron said.

A former legal counsel for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Cameron gained the support of President Trump. A native of Hardin County, he campaigned on his opposition to abortion, gun control, and illegal immigration.

Cameron also expresses support of recanvassing votes for Matt Bevin, the Republican incumbent governor who, at this point, failed to secure enough votes for reelection.

"I think that's the appropriate thing to do anytime there's an election of this caliber,” Cameron said.

During a Wednesday morning press conference, Beshear said he's willing to work with Cameron. The newly elected attorney general says he hopes the two will have a great relationship, but only time will tell.

"I imagine there will be an opportunity to discuss the transition in the coming days, and I look forward to having that conversation with him," said Cameron.

Cameron will be sworn into office in January.