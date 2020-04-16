Attorney General warns of coronavirus scams

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron warned people about new healthcare scams regarding COVID-19.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers may target Medicaid beneficiaries in order to illegally bill the Medicaid program for unnecessary services and equipment related to coronavirus testing and treatment,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Our Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse is committed to protecting the health and well-being of beneficiaries by stopping scammers who abuse the Medicaid program. We encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim of Medicaid fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic to immediately contact our Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Hotline at 1-877-ABUSE TIP.”

Cameron said entities may solicit Medicaid beneficiaries for fraudulant COVID-19 testing. They may claim to require a Respiratory Pathogen Panel Test along with the COVID-19 test. It's not required, but it allows the organization to bill medicaid at a higher rate. Also, sites that use this scheme don't even process the tests, according to Cameron

To defend against this, Cameron advises to only use approved testing sites and to use the Commonwealth's COVID-19 website to get the information you need.

Scammers may also call or text people on medicaid offering free tests in exchange for personal information. Cameron's office said to be suspicios of unexpected calls related to COVID-19 and to never provide personal information to anyone other than a trusted source.

